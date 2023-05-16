Rakhi Sawant Claims Adil Khan Is Planning To KILL Her, Alleges 'He Gave My Death Contract To...'

Rakhi Sawant has levelled shocking allegations against her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. In her recent interaction with a news portal, Rakhi claimed that Adil is planning to kill her. She alleged that even though Adil is in Mysore jail currently, he has asked a killer to murder Rakhi.

“I am reading duas to stay safe from enemies. I just found out that Adil is planning to kill me in jail. He gave my death contract to a killer from jail. All I have to tell him is that Adil, I have read the dua and I am sure Allah will accept my prayers. You cannot kill me, why do you want to do this? For property and revenge?" Rakhi told E-Times.

Rakhi also shared a voice note with the entertainment portal wherein a well-wisher of the actress shared Adil’s alleged plans. “I have come to know something that I want to tell you. I want to keep my identity hidden and I am your well-wisher. There were few people in Adil’s room, he asked a few people to make a deal to kill you. He has been planning for some time now, he was even holding you responsible in front of the superintendent and even ready to buy all the policemen here," the man in the voice note said. He also urged Rakhi to keep his identity hidden and further claimed that Adil might get bail sometime this month.

“Adil keeps calling me from the jail every day, keeps saying I love you, take me back. I told him that I have forgiven you but stay away from me," Rakhi claimed.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Later, Adil was also accused of rape by an Iranian woman. He is currently in Mysore jail.