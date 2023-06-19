Rakhi Sawant Opens Up On 'New Man' In Her Life, Claims 'We Are Just Friends'

Rakhi Sawant grabbed everyone’s attention recently when she talked about finding love again. Now, in an interview with E-Times, Rakhi has revealed that the mystery man is named Lucky Singh who is based in Canada. Rakhi admitted she ‘likes’ Lucky but went on to claim that they are ‘just friends’ as of now.

“I like Lucky. He is handsome too. But there’s a difference between ‘like’ and love’. Lucky and I are just friends," Rakhi said.

The Bigg Boss fame further responded to claims that she is attracted towards Lucky and added, “Lekin agar attraction hai bhi toh problem kya hai? Frankly, I am very broken in today’s times; Adil had harassed me so much. Imagine he marrying me just because he wanted to enter Bigg Boss."

Rakhi also argued that her relationship with Lucky is not a ‘publicity stunt’. “It will take a second for me to do a publicity stunt. Why would I use Lucky Singh for that? Girls are shedding clothes. Am I shedding clothes? Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon, so what’s wrong? I am in Bollywood and doing stunts is my bread and butter. Nobody can stop me. My parents are no more. But I don’t want to do any stunt forever," she told the entertainment portal.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. However, Khan was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Later, Adil was also accused of rape by an Iranian woman. He is currently in Mysore jail.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. She introduced him to the world in Bigg Boss 15 house. However, the two parted ways soon after the show ended. In February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.