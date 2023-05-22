Rakhi Sawant Recreates Malaika Arora’s Famous Walk In A Viral Video

Rakhi Sawant enjoys a massive fan following. Her banter with paparazzi often hits the headlines. Having said that, she had once recreated Malaika Arora’s walk for the paparazzi.

As she mimicked the way, Malaika allegedly walks, she said, “Bhaiya humko Malaika ki walk badi achhi lagti hai. Hum Deewane hai Malaika ke walk ke. Ab Aaj ke baad, hum aise hi chalenge.”

Have a look at the video :

While the video went viral, netizens called out the actress for imitating Malaika’s walk. One of them wrote, ‘Actually she is insulting her’ in the comments section.

Rakhi Sawant’s antics garner appreciation not only from the paps but also from the online media, who relish her playful demeanour and witty quips. Her videos get viral in no time. Earlier last month, she broke into a dance inside a theatre while watching Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress was seen dancing to the hit song Billi Billi from the film.

top videos

Rakhi was all decked up in a golden saree with matching jewellery and coloured hair. While posing for the paparazzi, she expressed her excitement to watch Salman’s movie. Another video of her’s from the same day went viral where she was seen cracking jokes while ordering her popcorn. The cashier then asked about her mode of payment, which she heard as ‘mood’ of payment. She was then heard saying, ‘Mera mood hi nahi payment ke liye’.

Rakhi Sawant is a well-known Indian actress, dancer, and television personality. She rose to fame after participating in various reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. She often makes headlines with her controversial statements and actions.