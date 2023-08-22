Rakhi Sawant Refutes Ex-Huband Adil's 'Uterus Removed' Allegation, Claims 'I Can Become a Mother'

Rakhi Sawant has rubbished her former husband Adil Khan Durrani’s allegations that she cannot conceive a child and has her uterus removed. Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was also accompanied by her doctor.

“Today I am with my mother, doctor. It is said that god cannot reach everywhere and therefore there are doctors so that we can live a good life. I had a uterus operation sometime back. After marriage with Adil, I wanted to have a kid," Rakhi said in the video. Her doctor then came on record and shared that the actress can give birth to a child. The doctor mentioned that Rakhi froze her eggs in the past and further clarified that not her uterus but her fibroids were removed. “Rakhi can become a mother. Her uterus is fine," the doctor said. When the actress added, “Adil kehta hai mera uterus aapne nikal diya," her doctor clarified “nahi nahi". Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

Adil walked out of the jail recently when in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi’s claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress cannot get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. “6-7 din hua tha, natak chal raha tha, Adil aur mera bacha gir gaya, humara miscarriage hogaya. But how can she be pregnant? When she was admitted, I was sitting at the hospital with her when she had to get her uterus removed because of age-related issues. At that very moment, the police came and arrested me. From the time I called her in the night to I went at her place in the morning, she had filed an FIR overnight," he said.