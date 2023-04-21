Rakhi Sawant Wears Helmet, Hints At Discussing Lawrence Bishnoi's Threat With Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has been receiving multiple death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, in an interview from inside the jail, said that killing Salman was the ‘aim of his life’. The sensational claims increased fans’ concern about the actor’s safety. Now, Rakhi Sawant has claimed to have received a mail from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang asking her to stay away from Khan’s matter. Rakhi spoke to the paparazzi about having a conversation with Salman regarding the threat, but she expressed discomfort in discussing it.

During the interaction, Rakhi was spotted wearing a helmet, expressing her fear of being shot. When asked about her conversation with Salman regarding the possible threat to his life, the former Bigg Boss contestant stated that it was a confidential matter. Rakhi emphasized that she shares a close bond with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor and requested to be kept away from the matter. She added that some matters are better left undisclosed for her own safety.

Rakhi Sawant, in a previous interview with ETimes, revealed that she has been threatened not to speak about Salman Khan or else she would be killed. However, she expressed her willingness to speak up about Salman as he had helped her mother during her battle with cancer. According to her, Salman spent Rs 50 lakh in an effort to save her mother’s life. She also highlighted the importance of taking a stand for a person when they are still alive, citing the assassination of Sidhu Moosewala last year.

Rakhi also stated she was leaving everything to God. “I’m not taking any action. I’m scared and confused and don’t know what to do. I’m leaving it to God," she added.

For the unversed, the alleged email warned Rakhi to stay away from Salman Khan’s matter or else she would face serious consequences. The email was signed by Gujjar Prince and was referred to as the last warning.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. Over the last few months, the actor has received multiple death threats. Earlier this month too, Salman received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then taken into custody.

