Raksha Bandhan 2023: Actors Who Portrayed Brother-Sister and Lover On Screen

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love and faith between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist and offer blessings. Brothers promise to protect their sisters. In the realm of Hindi cinema, several actors have showcased their versatility by portraying both sibling relationships and romantic partnerships on screen. This unique ability to seamlessly transition between these distinct roles highlights the depth and range of their acting skills. Here are a few instances where Hindi cinema actors masterfully portrayed both lovers and siblings in different projects.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

These two Bollywood superstars have played both lovers and siblings on screen. In the film “Josh" (2000), they played twin brother-sister Arjun and Anjali. In the film “Devdas" (2002), they played star-crossed lovers Devdas and Paro.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

These two Bollywood actors have also played both lovers and siblings on screen. In the film “Gunday" (2014), they played childhood friends turned lovers Chand Nawab and Lovely. In the film “Dil Dhadakne Do" (2015), they played estranged half-siblings Arjun and Alia.

Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal

These two Bollywood actors have also played both lovers and siblings on screen. In the film “Housefull" (2010), they played siblings Deepika and Arjun. In the film “Race 2" (2013), they played lovers Deepika and Armaan.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were seen playing the roles of each other’s lovers in the comedic film Desi Boyz. Later in Race 2, both stars were cast as siblings. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar nailed their roles as siblings in the film Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. Amitabh Bachchan played their father in the movie. They were seen together as lovers in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi.