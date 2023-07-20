Rakshit Shetty Reminisces About His Hostel Days Ahead of His Film's Release

The Kannada audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare in the last few months. The makers have been dropping quirky promotional videos and increasing the film’s hype. Reportedly, the movie will feature Kannada stars like Kiccha Sudeep and the late Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie is presented by Kirik Party fame Rakshit Shetty, under the banner of Paramvah Studios. The film industry has no shortage of movies that are based on campus comedies, which bring back the nostalgia of our college days. Such films including Kirik Party are often a commercial success at the Kannada box office. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare promises to offer more than just nostalgia. The trailer is packed with humour, fun and cameos by many stars.

Recently, Rakshit Shetty reminisced about his hostel days and shared a funny instance in an interview. Rakshit lived at Nitte Hostel, Udupi (Karnataka) while he was pursuing his electronics and communication engineering course at NMAM Institute of Technology College. He claimed that he once bought a bong from Mumbai. He and his friends, in an intoxicated state, went to eat masala puri nearby, where a small commotion took place. The Principal also reached the spot and took him along. He was then asked by the Principal to write what he had been doing since the morning. Rakshit started writing; in fact, needed an extra paper too.

In a separate interview, he revealed that he used to be a scholar, but then he moved into the hostel and that’s where the real fun began. He said, “My favourite time there was in the evening when the entire batch would sit in the corridor and sing and play instruments; I used to sing.”

He confessed that he got into a lot of trouble as well, but since he was the batch representative during his first year, he enjoyed certain advantages which others did not. In the same interview, he disclosed that Mathematics and Physics were the only subjects he liked. His hostel days were more about having fun and bunking classes than about studying.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, July 21.