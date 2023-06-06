Rakshit Shetty-starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello To Release in Two Parts

Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty’s much-awaited movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (SSE) is being developed on a large scale, and the actor now has said that it will be released in two parts. On Tuesday, June 6, Rakshit announced to his fans that the filming of the movie is now complete and that it will be distributed as “Side A" and “Side B." The release date for both parts will be announced on June 15. Hemanth Rao is directing this film which revolves around a story that involves time, love, and dreams.

Rakshit shared the SSE movie announcement through his official Instagram handle.

“Your Manu is here today with a remarkable announcement," he wrote in his post. He further said that SSE will now be presented in two pieces, side A and side B, each painstakingly fashioned out of time, love, and dreams. The announcement further said that the filming is over and the release dates for the movie will be announced on June 15.

With the announcement, he also posted a video depicting the same. In the video, Rakshit can be seen looking at a mirror that cracks and shows the older version of the actor. For Sagaradaache Sapta Ello, Rakshit Shetty underwent a significant physical transformation as the movie is reportedly said to be set in two different time zones that are separated by ten years.

Hemanth Rao and Rakshit Shetty came together for this movie after six years. Godhi Banna Sadharna Maikattu was their first movie together. Rakshit’s appearance in the movie was discussed by the director Hemanth Rao in an earlier interview with Bangalore Times. He claimed that the actor appears to be innocent at first, but a decade later, he transforms into someone quite different. The romantic drama will have Charan Raj scoring the music and Adhvitha Gurumurthy will handle the camera. The teaser of the movie was released on Valentine’s Day. A glimpse of the Manu-Surbhi love story can be seen in the teaser. Rukmini Vasanth will be playing the role of Surbhi in the movie