Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagadache Yello To Soon Hit Theaters

Kannada stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth take on the lead roles in the highly anticipated movie “Sapta Sagadache Yello." This marks the second collaboration between Rakshit and Hemanth as they team up once again.

The film is unique as it is divided into two segments, Side A and Side B, which will be released together as a complete cinematic experience. Rakshit himself made the exciting announcement on his Instagram account. With the shooting and production now wrapped up, fans eagerly await the forthcoming statement on the movie’s release date, scheduled for June 15.

The film’s producers have published two teasers, both of which suggest it to be a love drama. The movie has a strong plot and seems intriguing. As per sources, the movie is reported to take place ten years apart in two different time zones.

Hemanth Rao is the director of this brand-new movie, and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah is in charge of its production. The trio of Rakshit, Pushkara, and Hemanth previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed drama Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu in 2016.

Rakshit’s most recent appearance was in the pan-Indian movie Avane Srimannarayana, which has also been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The audience loved the movie’s crazy, unique presentation, as well as Rakshit’s superb performances.

Rakshit Shetty carried the responsibility of the film’s success on his shoulders thanks to his superb performance. In addition to sharing the first look at the posters for his forthcoming film Sapta Sagadache Yello, Rakshit used his Twitter account to thank the public for the success of his last film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.