Rakul Preet Singh Channels Her Inner Cinderella In Blush Pink Gown

Actress Rakul Preet Singh turned heads as she stepped out in a breathtaking pink gown for an event on Monday. In the video shared on Instagram, Rakul is seen climbing the stairs wearing the stunning dress. The look garnered Rakul much love from her fans. In the clip, the actress is seen walking up a carpeted staircase. With just her back visible initially, Rakul wows everyone with the long trail of her dress as she turns for the cameras. The blush pink outfit extending to the waist fitted her like a glove. The bottom had a nice flare with wide pleats and an asymmetric cut. The attire featured starry sleeves and a deep, plunging V-neckline.

Rakul let the beautiful solid-hued gown speak for itself and opted for minimal accessories. She wore a black and white pair of studs, styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted bun and kept her makeup subtle. Soon after, many of her fans reacted to the video with hearts and surprised face emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘I Love You’ with Parvail Gulati. The Nikhil Mahajan directorial, which also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar, will explore the dark and passionate side of love with the elements of a suspense thriller. The trailer was released earlier this month. The movie can be streamed on JioCinema from June 16.

In a recent interview, Rakul shared why she prefers online streaming platforms. She said, “I think it’s a great medium to tell stories in a long format as well as for certain films. For example, my film Chhatriwali was on OTT. It was supposed to be an OTT film from the beginning. And I think for a script like that, it’s a perfect choice. When it is fighting a social norm, it is a great platform to tell such stories, and I am absolutely open to it. If I get something that is challenging, that is a great role, I would love to do it."

Her last film, Boo, a horror comedy, is also streaming on JioCinema.