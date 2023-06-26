Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning In Her Electric Blue Avatar, See Pics

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film I Love You. She recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. Kicking off our Monday blues, Rakul wore an electric blue mini dress for the occasion and shared the pictures with her fans on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Blues for Bigg Boss OTT! I Love You now on Jio Cinemas."

Rakul’s blue dress was from the Pinko apparel line that had tight puffy sleeves, an off-shoulder element on one side, a decolletage-flaunting neckline, a gathered pattern on the front and back, a figure-flattering cut and a small hem length.

The diva accessorised her look with black strappy high heels and modest gold jewellery, which included statement gem-adorned half-moon earrings and statement rings. Finally, the glam options with the little dress were a neat ponytail, feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle pink eye makeup, a dewy base, blushy cheeks, glossy berry-toned lip shade and highlighter.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet’s I Love You promotional looks have been flawless. She previously shared a bunch of pictures in which she wore a pantsuit with an ethnic spin. Her post was even captioned “Desi twist." The ensemble was from the designer label Vaishali Agarwal’s collection.

Rakul’s outfit consisted of a nude-coloured strapless bralette with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a matching multi-coloured floral printed beige suit. The jacket has notch lapel collars with gota patti embroidery, full-length sleeves, an open front and a casual style, while the trousers had a high-rise waist and a flared hem.

Rakul accessorised the look with delicate floral earrings, rings and nude-coloured pointed pumps. Finally, the glam options included open hair, plum lip colour, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, delicate eye shadow, reddened cheeks, dewy base and enhanced complexion.

The film I Love You is directed by Nikhil Mahajan. Along with Rakul Preet Singh, it also stars Akshay Oberoi, Pavail Gulati and Kiran Kumar. The story revolves around Satya Prabhakar, a businesswoman, and her fiancé, Vishal, who is about to embark on a new chapter in their life. But fate had other plans for Satya, and she soon found herself alone and locked within the walls of her workplace.