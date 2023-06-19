Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her 'Deal-breaker' In Dating: 'If My Partner Makes Mistake...' | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 when he wished her a happy birthday with a love-filled post. A photograph of the couple holding hands grabbed the attention and surprised many as they had successfully managed to keep their relationship far away from the spotlight prior to that. Ever since, Rakul hasn’t shied away from speaking about her love life. And now in an exclusive chat with News18, the actor speaks about her idea of love and relationship.

“Love is unconditional like everyone says. You cannot define it. It’s about finding comfort in silence and being who you really are even when you’re with that person. It’s also about respecting each other and wanting to see each other grow. It’s companionship more than anything else,” says Rakul, who was recently seen headlining a romantic-thriller titled I Love You.

The 32-year-old further adds that an ideal relationship should be about equal-partnership and encouraging each other to grow and evolve. “I think ‘love’ as a word, today, is so misused. Sometimes we tend to think that when you love someone, you want them to do what you want to do as opposed to letting them flourish. But I think love allows you to flourish and be the best version of yourself,” she states.

So, what’s the one thing that she can’t stand in a relationship? “The biggest deal-breaker in a relationship, for me, is lying. I think there isn’t anything in a relationship that can’t be spoken about,” says Rakul. And since friendship is numero uno for her, the Chhatriwali and Runway 34 actor believes in communication rather than brushing things under the carpet. “I believe in that sort of a relationship where you’re friends at a basic level. If my partner makes a mistake, he should be able to come and tell me because we’re all humans and humans make mistakes. But lying, trying to cover up lies, acting dodgy and emotional cheating are strict no-no for me,” she elaborates.

Coming to I Love You, the film sees Rakul paired opposite Pavail Gulati. Speaking about her onscreen love interest, she says, “I knew of Pavail. I had watched Thappad and I think he was fantastic in the film. I came aboard the film before him. So, when the makers told me that they would cast him, I immediately thought, ‘This is a great actor that we need for the film!’ When I met him, I realised he’s somebody who has had a very different journey filled with so many things and he has tried to make his own space in the industry. He’s someone who truly understands cinema, is very honest with his craft and is ready to listen and push boundaries.”

Rakul reveals that she has found a friend in Pavail today and talking of the one thing that helped them bond, she remarks, “We used to really bond over music and films from the 90s, especially Shah Rukh sir’s romantic films. It’s very nice to have a co-star like that because then you can create moments and discuss scenes. We shared great comfort on set and I think that comes from the fact that he’s just so honest with work that he does.”

I Love You released on June 16 and is now streaming on JioCinema.