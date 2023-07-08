Rakul Preet Singh's Fan Is A Baby And This Video Is Too Adorable; Watch

Rakul Preet Singh has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry with her remarkable performances. No doubt, she is one of the most talented actresses right now. Despite her busy schedule in Bollywood, she also pursues projects in the South film industry. Through her incredible performances, Rakul has garnered a global fan base. What’s latest is the video of the actress that has been making rounds on the internet.

In the viral video shared today, the Cuttputlli actress was papped at the airport and took out some time to meet and interact with the fans waiting for her. Amongst them, she particularly delighted a charming young child by warmly greeting and gently pulling his cheeks. She also kissed the baby afterwards.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There is no doubt that Rakul nailed her airport look with a stunning all-denim ensemble. She sported a white cropped bralette and layered it with an oversized dark blue denim jacket. The jacket she wore had pink and blue flowers on the shoulders. She further complimented the look with black denim jeans. To accessorize the outfit, she opted for a sleek smartwatch and golden hoop earrings that added a stylish touch. Keeping the makeup minimal, she opted for a minimal base and nude lipstick. The actress completed her airport look by styling her hair in a low messy bun.

Popular Instagram page Viral Bhayani posted the video with the caption, “Rakul Preet papped a cute baby at the airport this morning.” Many people also commented on the video. One said, “Once he’s adult he would proudly say. I kept celebrities to play with me.”

Another appreciated Rakul Preet’s cute gesture, stating, “What a sweet gesture shown by Rakul. Truly appreciable.”

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently celebrating the success of her latest film I Love You. Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the movie is a Jio Cinema release and tells the tale of Sathya, a thriving corporate executive eagerly anticipating a promising future with her fiancé. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when Sathya finds herself trapped within her office premises. Alongside Rakul, the film also features Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.