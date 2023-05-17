Ram Charan And Jr NTR: Are The RRR Co-stars Friends Or Foes?

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan turned out to be a massive success not just on a national level but internationally as well. Both the leads Jr NTR and Ram Charan come from highly influential film families. While Jr NTR is the grandson of yesteryear star NTR, Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi. It is believed that both clans have not always seen eye to eye. In fact, they are said to be at loggerheads for more than three decades.

Nevertheless, it seems like Ram Charan and Jr NTR came closer during the shoot of the period action drama. Their rapport during the promotion of the film was highly appreciated by the fans. During a conversation with American journalist David Poland, Ram disclosed that while there is a sense of brotherhood between these two, a certain level of rivalry also does exist. The Magadheera star revealed that there are 7 actors in his family, and his cousins are also actors. He said that he is a competitor too. So naturally, there is a sense of competition with NTR’s family too. The star added that his family has been known as a fierce competitor in the film industry for 20-30 years. Ram further said, “His grandfather and my father… it’s like we’re arch-rivals."

Speaking at an interview, earlier the Acharya actor was asked if there was competitiveness between the RRR co-stars. To this, the star was quoted saying, “The film just became a medium for us to announce to the world that we are friends. And when it comes to competition, of course, there was competition, but it was very healthy. We always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot."

Now, coming back to RRR, Ram Charan played the role of Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, whereas Jr NTR was seen as Komaram Bheem. The movie chronicles the struggle of these two against the British Raj.