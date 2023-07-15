Ram Charan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rangasthalam Releases In Japan

Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Telugu films ever made. The film made a lot of noise at the box office when it was released in 2018 and received critical acclaim. Yesterday, the makers released the film in Japan and since then, it has been creating quite a stir among the audiences.

Touted as a gritty village drama, the film was directed by Sukumar, who is known for Pushpa: The Rise, Arya and To Father with Love. In a remarkable achievement, Rangasthalam surpassed the opening day numbers of Brahmastra, making it the highest-grossing opener among Indian films in Japan in 2023.

Ram Charan’s loyal fan base in Japan played a significant role in the film’s remarkable success. Even with the release of the highly anticipated KGF franchise, Rangasthalam managed to capture the attention of Japanese audiences. It will be intriguing to witness how the film will perform at the Japanese box office in the coming days.

Ram Charan plays the role of Chittibabu, a deaf protagonist. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead in the movie. Rangasthalam also stars Aadhi, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Rohini, Ajay Gosh, Pujita Ponnada, Brahmaji and others in significant roles.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR achieved resounding success, particularly in Japan. RRR, with its release, not only shattered numerous records but also opened up new frontiers for Telugu cinema to explore and conquer overseas.

Ram Charan has established himself as a prominent figure in the film industry with blockbuster movies like RRR, and Magadheera. His other notable releases include Dhruva, Bruce Lee- The Fighter, Yevadu, Naayak, Chirutha and Acharya, to name a few. The actor was last seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, he is preparing for an exciting lineup of upcoming films including Game Changer, RC16 and an untitled film directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.