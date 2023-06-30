Ram Charan and Upasana Baby Girl’s Naming Ceremony Today; New Mom Shares Preparation Video

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni recently became proud parents to a baby girl. The new parents are now all set to give a name to their ‘mega princess’. As per the traditions, the couple will host a name-keeping ceremony for their daughter today i.e. on June 30th.

On Friday morning, Upasana took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of videos to share a glimpse of the preparations which are underway for the grand day. The pictures show their house is decorated with flowers in gold and white shades. “BTS our darling daughter’s naming ceremony," the caption on her stories reads.

Several big names from the industry are expected to join the celebrations and bless the newborn. Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi will also be present during the ceremony along with other family members.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20 i.e. 11 years after their marriage. The news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana was admitted. After Upasana was discharged from the hospital, the RRR actor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude towards all for sending wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries," he said and shared that his daughter looks like him.

Later, the new mother also shared an adorable family picture on social media and wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme (sic)." Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Game Changer by S. Shankar. It is an action thriller and is expected to be released next year.