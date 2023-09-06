Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela Heading For A Trip After Daughter Klin’s Birth?

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been on cloud nine ever since the arrival of their daughter— Klin Kaara Konidela. The couple joyfully began a new chapter in their lives as parents in June. The couple was recently spotted at Hyderabad’s airport, embarking on their first getaway after the arrival of their little munchkin. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they made their way to the airport.

Now, videos and pictures of the new parents are doing rounds on the internet. As soon as they arrived at the airport, the cameras went clickety-click. Ram Charan looked dashing in a black t-shirt, paired with matching trousers, quirky sneakers and stylish sunglasses. While Upasana looked elegant in a pastel pink three piece set, paired with white shoes and a chic handbag. Amid their busy schedules, the new parents seemingly decided to step out for a getaway.

A few days back, Upasana Konidela offered fans a glimpse into her first Varalakshmi Vratam Pooja celebration alongside her daughter. Upasana was captured seated in the temple room, holding her daughter Klin in her lap. For the occasion, Upasana looked elegant in a maroon kurta paired with matching trousers, and little Klin looked absolutely adorable in a white lehenga. However, Upasana didn’t reveal her daughter’s face in the photo. In the caption, she wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara."

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s love story started years before they exchanged vows in 2012. Nearly a decade into their marriage, the couple happily revealed Upasana’s pregnancy news in December 2022. And, the long-awaited moment finally arrived on June 20 when they welcomed their daughter into the world.

On the professional front, Ram Charan has an exciting lineup of projects in his kitty. The actor is all set to grace the screen in the Shankar-directed film Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. Furthermore, he has recently unveiled his collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana for an upcoming film titled RC16. He is also collaborating with Kannada director Narthan for an untitled project.