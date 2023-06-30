Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni's Daughter Named Klin Kaara, Grandparents Behind The Unique Choice

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni recently became proud parents to a baby girl and the new parents gave a name to their ‘mega princess’ today. The couple welcomed a baby girl, 11 years after their marriage. The news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana was admitted. After Upasana was discharged from the hospital, the RRR actor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude towards all for sending wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries," he said and shared that his daughter looks like him. And, as per the traditions, the couple hosted a name-keeping ceremony for their daughter today, June 30.

Through a social media post, Ram Charan announced the name of their daughter– Klin Kaara. The name was chosen by the grandparents and holds special significance. Ram Charan shared pictures from the baby naming ceremony, along with a note signed by Klin Kaara’s grandparents explaining the meaning behind her name.

“With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam - the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Upasana wrote on her Instagram, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA ❤️ Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparent."