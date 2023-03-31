Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Jet Off To Dubai, Their Airport Look Is Fab

Telugu star Ram Charan was clicked with his wife Upasana Konidela recently, as the couple flew off to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) to take a much-needed break. The internet is all praises for his sweet gesture towards a fan at the airport. In the video, Ram Charan’s security guard could be seen pushing away his fans. He stopped him from doing so. His humble gesture is now making a huge noise on the internet. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni made their way to the airport with their pet dog, Rhyme.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqYIjsUPD_g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A paparazzo account posted this video of Ram Charan on social media. The caption of the post reads, “Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni spotted at the airport! And we even got to see their pet Rhyme”.

Social media users have showered the couple with love and praise. One user commented, “His guard was pushing a fan away, but Ram Charan stopped him from doing that. A rare sight!!! Humble fellow!”. Another user wrote, “The way he waits for his family”. One user also added, “He really respects and loves his fans. Look how he stopped his guard”.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Ram Charan and Upasana’s airport look and their cute chemistry. Ram was dressed in a black jacket and grey trousers, which he paired up with a white T-shirt underneath. Upasana opts for a floral jacket over a black shirt and black tights. Both of them can be seen sporting dark shades as they enter the airport.

Ram Charan is best known for films such as Zanjeer, Rangasthalam 1985, Magadheera, and RRR. He has also acted in films like Bruce Lee: The Fighter, Yevadu, Toofan, and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming projects including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Game Changer, and a Gowtham Tinnanuri film.

Ram Charan got married to Upasana in 2014. Their wedding ceremony took place in Hyderabad. Since then, the couple is often seen making hearts flutter with their adorable chemistry.

