'Ram Charan and Upasana’s Daughter Is The Cutest Little Bundle of Joy', Says Niharika Konidela

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni became proud parents to a baby girl on June 20. Two days after welcoming the new member of the family, Charan’s cousin Niharika Konidela visited the hospital to meet the new parents and their little princess.

In a recent interview, Niharika described Ram Charan’s daughter as the “cutest little bundle of joy”. “Charan anna is the most loving and caring person you’ll ever meet. And Upasana is one strong woman. With those two at the helm, the baby girl is in very safe hands. I’m sure they will make great parents,” she told the Times of India.

On Wednesday, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi also mentioned that he is ‘overjoyed’ with his granddaughter’s birth and added that he had been waiting for this day for years now. “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own," he said.

“Even before the birth, we saw positive signs. Charan’s growth in the industry, his accomplishments, and the recent engagement of Varun Tej are some of the joyful developments that have happened. Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing," the actor added.

“Our family worships Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman). Tuesday is his day, and we are grateful that the kid was born on this auspicious day. The best team of doctors from Apollo handled the birth flawlessly. Many thanks to everyone," he concluded.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in December last year.