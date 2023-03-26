Actor Ram Charan is having the time of his life as Jr NTR and his film RRR bagged an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. Ram is also gearing up for the release of his next anticipated film dubbed RC15. Additionally, the actor will be welcoming his first child this year with his wife Upasana. Amid these, he will also be turning 38 on March 27. However, his advanced birthday celebrations have already begun.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film RC15 with Kiara Advani. The actor celebrated his birthday on the set of the film with the actress and their crew. Photos shared by his fan pages give a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. The photos show Ram cutting the cake while rose petals are showered on him. Kiara can also be seen in the photo. The actor is wearing a blue shirt paired with blue pants. Director S Shankar and Prabhu Deva were also a part of the celebrations.

Take a look at the photos:

RC15 producer Dil Raju has revealed in an interview that the film’s title and first look will be unveiled on Ram Charan’s birthday. According to Raju, RC15’s director S Shankar is working on a special design for the title logo.

News 18 Telugu reported that the team was contemplating four titles — Senani, Senapati, CEO and Soldier. As stated in the reports, everyone associated with the film has unanimously agreed on the title of CEO. Reportedly, the team felt that this title will be apt for all the languages, considering that this film is going to be a pan-India release. Reportedly, RC 15 is a political action drama made on a massive budget. According to a few leaked on-set pictures, RC 15 will be about elections, corruption, and how the protagonist fights the evils of society to gain justice.

Read all the Latest Movies News here