Ram Charan Fans Cut Cake Outside Hospital As He Welcomes A Baby Girl With Upasana: Watch

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl. They welcomed their bundle of joy in Hyderabad. The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby is nothing short of a celebration for their fans. Soon after the announcement was made, fans gathered outside the hospital and showered their love and blessings for the baby girl and the new parents.

Several videos of the same have gone viral now where fans were seen cutting a huge cake with ‘Congratulations’ written on it. They also flew a bunch of red balloons over the hospital. ANI shared the video, and said, “Fans of actor Ram Charan and staff of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad celebrate and cut a cake as the actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcome a baby girl.”

#WATCH | Telangana | Fans of actor Ram Charan and staff of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad celebrate and cut a cake as the actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcome a baby girl. "The baby and mother are doing well," says a medical bulletin by the hospital. pic.twitter.com/dHZMjBCysb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Earlier this year, during the Mother’s Day celebrations, Upasana opened up about embracing motherhood after being married for 11 years. Taking to Instagram, Upasana had written, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for 11 years now. The couple reportedly met when they were in college and were introduced to each other via their mutual friends. According to a Pinkvilla report, their first meeting took place in London, where they met at a sports club. They eventually grew close as friends before they began dating each other. They got engaged in December 2021 and tied the knot on June 14, 2012.