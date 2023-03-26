Ram Charan Fans Organise Grand Charity Event Ahead of RRR Star’s Birthday; Naatu Naatu Composers to Attend

Ram Charan, the popular Telugu star is currently on a high with the massive success of his last outing RRR, and the awards and accolades won by the film. The actor, who earned global recognition with his performance in SS Rajamouli’s film, recently made headlines after he attended the Oscars 2023 event with his RRR team members. Ahead of his special day, the actor’s fans have organised a grand charity event, which will also be attended by Sai Dharam Tej, and ‘Naatu Naatu’ talents, namely, singers Rahul Sipligunj-Kaala Bhairava duo, composer Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, and choreographer Prem Rakshith will be guests of honour.

The RRR star will be turning a year older this March 27. His fans from across the world are going to ring in his birthday in different ways, with a grand event in Hyderabad on the evening of Sunday (March 26) being the most significant of them all. The Mega Power Star is uniquely the only hero in the country whose birthday is celebrated every year with much grandeur by fans. Multiple events, including charity drives and noble camps such as blood donation drives, are initiated and organized by an army of fans. Since the events and camps are organically led by the ‘RRR’ actor’s die-hard fans across multiple locations in India and abroad, they acquire a certain charm and spontaneity every time.

The grand event in Hyderabad every year sees the attendance of not just thousands of fans but also the arrival of actors, directors and producers as guests. This is a one-of-its-kind, public-led event. This time, it is happening at Shilpakala Vedika on March 26. Actor Sai Dharam Tej, star producer Dil Raju, filmmakers Bobby Kolli, Meher Ramesh, and Buchi Babu Sana will attend the event as guests. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ talents, namely, singers Rahul Sipligunj-Kaala Bhairava duo, composer Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, and choreographer Prem Rakshith will be guests of honour.

Not only this, but fans’ associations have mobilized fans and volunteers to hold blood donation camps, among others. The manpower is put to the best possible use to make the birthday week celebrations memorable and meaningful. Ram Charan’s fans have also got creative in the run-up to Ram Charan’s birthday. They have come up with a Common Display Picture to reach out to a larger pool of fans on social media. This time, a motion poster themed on the Imperial look has been put out, much to everyone’s delight.

Ahead of Ram Charan’s birthday, one of his films Orange was re-released in the theatre for all his fans. The funds earned from the re-release are being used towards Jana Sena Fund Drive. Fans were seen thronging to see the global star’s early film all over again with same enthusiasm as 13 years ago. The film was directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Nagababu Konidela. The music was by Harris Jayraj. Genelia and Shazhan Padamsee were the actresses in the film.

