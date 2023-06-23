Ram Charan Gives Epic Reply To Reporter When Asked Who 'Little Mega Princess' Resembles

Mega star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana walked out of the Hyderabad hospital on Friday days after becoming proud parents to a baby girl. The two were seen twinning in white as they also held their little princess in arms. Even though the two did not disclose their daughter’s face to the shutterbugs, they posed for the cameras.

Ram Charan also spoke to the media at length and thanked fans for sending love and blessings. When asked who does the ‘little mega princess’ resembles, Charan joked and said, ‘Obviously me’. However, he also refused to disclose her name. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well wishers in India and other countries. As per the tradition, I would reveal her name on 21st day from the date of her birth. I felt same like any other father who holds his baby for the first time. Definitely, she is looking like me," the actor said in Telugu.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20. The news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana was admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well." Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years.

Earlier, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi also mentioned that he is ‘overjoyed’ with his granddaughter’s birth and added that he had been waiting for this day for years now. “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own," he said.