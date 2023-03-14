Ram Charan, His Wife Upasana Did This Ritual Before The Oscars To Keep Them Connected to India

Ram Charan is on cloud nine as his and Jr NTR’s film RRR made India proud by winning the Oscars for the film’s track Naatu Naatu. The actor jetted off to LA with his team and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who is expecting. During an interview, the actor revealed that the couple sets up a temple wherever they go so they feel connected to India.

Talking to Vanity Fair, he said, “Wherever I go, usually my wife and I set up this temple, this ritual, it just keeps us connected to our energies and India, and it is very important for all of us to when we being out day, thanking and showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here. Not too much, but it’s just a few moments and we hit the road."

Ram Charan arrived at the 95th Academy Awards which happened on March 13 in style. The actor stole the show in a jet-black velvet three-piece which also included a classic bandhgala, a black asymmetrical kurta which was paired with black straight-cut pants.

Meanwhile, After RRR’s historic win at the 95th Oscars, director SS Rajamouli hosted an intimate Oscars after-party in Los Angeles. The party was attended by the RRR team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, composer MM Keeravaani, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the celebration. One of the videos from the story featured Keeravaani playing the piano even as the guests cheered for him. In another video, Ram Charan was seen posing with the Oscar trophy and all the other awards RRR was honoured with so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here