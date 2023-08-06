Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Game Changer To Have A Whopping 90 Cr Budget For Songs?

The Shankar directorial Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is one of the most awaited films. Even though the film has been on the floors for quite some, the fans are patiently waiting for an update from the makers. The film has been seeing a huge delay due to Shankar and Ram Charan being busy with their respective prior commitments at both professional and personal levels. With so much mystery around the film, a fresh report suggests that Shankar has spent a staggering Rs 90 crores alone on the film’s songs.

As per several reports that have been doing the rounds, Shankar has allocated a whopping budget of Rs 90 Crore for the songs since he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to deliver a grand movie-watching experience for the fans. According to him, he has asked the producer Dil Raju to spend that kind of amount because he wants to ensure that Game Changer is packed with ‘musical and visual extravaganza’ as hinted by multiple reports on PinkVilla and Times Of India. The five songs from the film that have been composed by S Thaman along with the background score promises to leave the audience amazed. For the same, Shankar has even roped in famed choreographers like Jani Master and Prabhu Deva so they can do justice to Ram Charan’s exhilarating dance moves.

Last month, a bunch of reports indicated that the makers of Game Changer have roped in another director to shoot a portion, owing to Ram Charan and Shankar’s commitments towards other endeavours. According to reports by FilmiBeat, the film has seen multiple delays and now director Sailesh Kolanu will shoot a portion of Game Changer. The film’s producer, Dil Raju reportedly wanted to release the film on its scheduled date which is set around the occasion of Sankranti 2024.

This report has left the fans worried and confused about whether Shankar is directing the film or not, as they were eager to witness the magic of Ram Charan and Shankar’s collaboration. Let us also clear out that Sailesh is reportedly supposed to shoot with the second unit and the main scenes in the film will be completed by Shankar himself.

In a report by India Today, Ram Charan will soon resume work after his paternal break. The actor is expected to essay the role of an IAS officer in the film. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the film also features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth and Nassar in significant roles.

Apart from Game Changer, Shankar has another big release in the pipeline. The director is busy with Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 which is gearing up for its release in the next year. The director has been handling the shoot of the two big-budget films simultaneously.

On the other hand, Sailesh Kolanu has gained popularity with his HIT franchise featuring Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. This project will be the first film outside the cop-based franchise.