Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Photos From The Sets Of Game Changer Leaked

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are currently busy with the shoot of their upcoming film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. Fans are eagerly waiting to know every update related to the film, which is proceeding at a brisk phase. The lead pair is reportedly shooting for a song. Some pictures from that number have been leaked online recently. Social media users can spot Kiara in one of the pictures, where she is standing amongst a group of co-dancers. She looks gorgeous in a thigh-high black slit dress, posing against the backdrop of a valley. In another photo, Ram Charan can be seen gazing at something. He looks dapper in a black coat and white pants. Other crew members are also standing beside him, and it seems like they are discussing something regarding the shot.

Game Changer’s team has issued a copyright notice to many sites for leaking the pictures and they had to remove them following the notice.

Game Changer dominated the headlines sometime back as well when reports claimed that S Shankar has spent Rs 90 crore on the film’s songs. As per reports, he wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure a grand cinematic experience for the audience. He reportedly wants to ensure that Game Changer is packed with visual and musical extravaganza. He convinced the film’s producer Dil Raju to spend such a huge amount to turn his vision into a reality.

S Thaman has composed the five songs in this film, along with the background score of the film. Shankar has also roped in choreographers like Jani Master and Prabhu Deva to teach Ram Charan some electrifying dance moves.

Some fans were worried that S Shankar was going to leave the film, after reports of Dil Raju roping in another director Sailesh Kolanu came to the fore. Now, it has been cleared that Sailesh is reportedly supposed to shoot the film’s final scenes only. S Shankar will complete the shooting for all the major scenes.