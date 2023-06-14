Ram Charan Kisses Upasana As Couple Celebrate 11th Anniversary, Chiranjeevi Pens Moving Note

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today, June 14. This year, the anniversary is extra special for the couple is preparing to embrace parenthood. Marking their special day, Ram took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of him and Upasana and wished her on the occasion. ‘It’s been an awesome 11 years ❤️,’ he wrote in the caption.

In the black and white photo, Ram is seen planting a kiss on Upasana, which she smiled. They looked adorable together. Earlier in the day, Ram’s father Chiranjeevi also shared a happy photo of the couple and penned an emotional note which read, “Hi Charan and Upsy ! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary, You both have made us proud and happy beyond measure. As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best, May your love for your child be a story that others will love to attest, Love and blessings! Mom and Appa.”

Upasana’s mom also shared a wedding photo of the couple and wrote, “Both of you spent a decade learning, laughing, loving (sometimes fighting)…. getting in ‘sync’, and growing together. The last year has been about you two planning the next decades with a precious addition. Wishing that your Journey just gets more fabulous. Happy Anniversary my dears.”

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Announcing the same on social media, the couple wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Upasana had earlier opened up about how they didn’t let societal norms dictate or pressurize them to have a baby early in their marriage. The couple announced their pregnancy 10 years post their wedding.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Upasana said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves.”

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film’s song Naatu Naatu went on to win the Oscar this year. Currently, the actor is busy with his 15th outing, which is being directed by S Shankar and is tentatively titled Game Changer. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady.