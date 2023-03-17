Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, were brutally mobbed at the New Delhi airport on Friday morning. The couple landed in the capital to attend a conclave and are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In visuals coming in from the Delhi airport, Ram and Upasana were welcomed by a massive crowd of fans and media.

While fans made special arrangements to ensure Ram and Upasana are welcomed grandly. Although the excitement was palpable, the mob made it difficult for Ram and Upasana to make their way to their vehicle. Ram ensured to hold Upasana close and helped her get into their car first. The video is now going viral. Check it out below:

#BreakingNews | #RRR Fame Ram Charan arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi after the #Oscars mega win, fans flood the airport to welcome the star.. Ram Charan: #NaatuNaatu has become song of the Country..@nikhil_lakhwani shares details with @aayeshavarma pic.twitter.com/bbOgoeNODI — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 17, 2023

Ram and Upasana’s appearance at the New Delhi airport marked their first spotting in India since the RRR team won the Oscar. The SS Rajamouli directorial won Best Original Song for the hit track Naatu Naatu. Speaking about the song and the win, Ram expressed his gratitude. As reported by ANI, he said, “I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

“I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the Naatu Naatu song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

