RRR song Naatu Naatu’s popularity has only multiplied after its historic win at the Oscars 2023. Several videos of people grooving to Naatu Naatu from across the world are going viral on social media. Recently, Germans also tookover the Old Delhi streets to shake their legs on the iconic song.

In the video that was shared online by Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, Germans in the national capital were seen grooving to the RRR song. They gathered on a road near the Red Fort for a flash mob as they performed the viral Naatu Naatu dance steps. They also held replicas of Oscar trophies while dancing. Their performance left everyone impressed as the crowd cheered.

Sharing the video on his twitter handle, the German Ambassador wrote, “Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!" He also congratulated Ram Charan and the entire RRR team for the historic victory at the 95th Academy Awards.

Re-sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, “These are some brilliant moves!!! Danke for all the love".

These are some brilliant moves!!!Danke for all the love ❤️@AmbAckermann https://t.co/QVbX81HRXI— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 22, 2023

Earlier, another video also went viral on social media which showed Tesla cars’ headlights flashing in synchronization with the rhythm of the song Naatu Naatu, creating a breath-taking light show. Later, Elon Musk also reacted to the video and dropped two red heart emojis.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu from RRR defeated Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, “Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and “This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava also rocked the stage with their live performance of Naatu Naatu.

