Ram Charan Resumes Work Days After Becoming a Father, Game Changer Director Shares Update

Days after becoming a father, Ram Charan is now back to work. Reportedly, the Telugu superstar has resumed shooting for his upcoming movie Game Changer. On Wednesday, the film’s director took to twitter and shared a picture from the sets. He mentioned that the team is back to work and will be shooting for an action sequence now.

“Jumping right into a riveting fight sequence. Back in action, truly! #Gamechanger,” the director wrote as he also dropped a picture of himself from the sets. Check out his tweet here:

Jumping right into a riveting fight sequence. Back in action, truly! #Gamechanger pic.twitter.com/HKpjXeNfbH— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 11, 2023

While the Game Changer director did not name anybody particularly, it is being said that Ram Charan has also resumed shooting for the film. In the movie, Charan is likely to essay the role of an IAS officer. Apart from the RRR actor, the film also features Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth and Nassar in key roles. It was recently reported that director Sailesh Kolanu will shoot a portion of Game Changer. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20 this year i.e. 11 years after their marriage. The news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana was admitted. After Upasana was discharged from the hospital, the RRR actor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude towards all for sending wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries," he said and shared that his daughter looks like him. Later, the couple revealed that they named their baby girl Klin Kaara. The name was chosen by Ram Charan’s parents and holds a special significance.