Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a pre-Oscars bash celebrating South Asian excellence. Mega Power Star Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana were also invited to the same. Ram Charan and his wife spent time with the actors, directors and producers from the west. He was all smiles representing the country and reuniting with his Zanjeer (2013) Co-Star Priyanka Chopra.

After the party, Priyanka also invited Ram Charan and Upasana to her home for a small get-together with their family and close friends. The couple posed with the global icon, her mother Madhu Chopra and others in the photos.

Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra have worked together for the 2013 film Zanjeer. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Upasana also took to her social media handle and shared a couple of photos from the get-together. She wrote, “LA familia ❤️ #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there for us. ." Have a look :

Speaking of the Pre-Oscars bash, it was hosted by Priyanka and her close friend-actor-writer Mindy Kaling. Several film personalities hailing from the South Asian region marked their attendance. Apart from Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Jr NTR and Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj were also seen at the event.

Mindy Kaling also shared photos from the bash and wrote, “Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. @falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world. Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organizing such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after."

The Academy Awards 2023 are scheduled to be held on March 13 (IST). The prestigious event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

