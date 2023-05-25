Ram Charan Reveals Japan's Special Connection With Wife Upasana's Pregnancy

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child and the actor has finally spoken about it. He was recently present at the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Kashmir. At the event, the Acharya actor spoke about the global success of his last release RRR, its song Naatu Naatu and the current state of Indian cinema, among other topics. During the interaction, Ram also revealed how Japan holds a special place in his life and is his new favourite country because it has a special connection to his personal life.

Ram Charan likes to collect artefacts from the countries he visits. When asked about this interest, the actor said that he doesn’t know where it came from because he is not much into artefacts but something meaningful that connects him with the city and makes him remember the place. “Europe has always been my favourite place. Now, Japan has become my new favourite country…the culture…the people. It is a special country, I will tell you why,” he added.

He continued, “My wife… she is currently carrying. She is in her seventh month. The magic happened in Japan (laughs).”

It is worth noting that Ram and Upasana along with the RRR team went to Japan to promote their film before its release in the country. The couple also took some time off to explore the country and spend some quality time together. On December 12, last year, the power couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The good news was announced by the family members on social media platforms with a press statement.

Recently, in an interview with Mid-day, Upasana Konidela opened up about embracing motherhood for the first time when she revealed that the couple had decided to freeze eggs early in their marriage as they wanted to focus on their careers. “Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability," she shared.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in S Shankar’s directorial Game Changer with Kiara Advani.