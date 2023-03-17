CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ram Charan Seemingly DENIES Claims of Refusing To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars, Says Was Ready But...
Ram Charan Seemingly DENIES Claims of Refusing To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars, Says Was Ready But...

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 20:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Ram Charan says he was ready to dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars.

Ram Charan says he was ready to dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars.

Ram Charan counters the claim that he and Jr NTR turned down the opportunity to perform at the Oscars.

RRR star Ram Charan finally opened up about not performing on Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. Fans were hoping that Ram and Jr NTR would recreate the magic of their blockbuster song on the 95th Academy Awards stage. But it was met with disappointment. While Oscars producers Raj Kapoor claimed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR turned down the offer to perform at the Oscars owing to a lack of rehearsals, Ram said that he was ready to perform.

“I was ready. I was 100 percent ready to get that call. But I don’t know what went wrong… The trope did a better job than us. We have done that for so many interviews. It is now time for us to relax," he said, speaking at the India Today Conclave.

In several international interviews, Ram had expressed his wish to perform the song at the Oscars. He said that he would be open to performing the song if the stage allowed. However, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj had to perform the song with an international troupe led by Lauren Gottlieb.

Speaking about not roping in Ram and Tarak, Oscars’ Raj Kapoor said in The Academy interview, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the U.S. to be a part of the performance."

“In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse," he added.

Nevertheless, Naatu Naatu made history, becoming the first Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars and the first song made by an Indian production to win Best Original Song.

Dishya Sharma
first published:March 17, 2023, 20:23 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 20:28 IST
