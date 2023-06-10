Ram Charan Shares Photo With Newly Engaged Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi; Writes 'Love You Guys'

In a private ceremony on Friday, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged engagement rings. The couple treated their fans by sharing the first glimpses from their engagement on Instagram at midnight. The candid pictures feature both of them showing off their engagement bands. Varun looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama, while Lavanya looked lovely in a soothing pistachio-hued saree. She complemented the ensemble with traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a loose bun. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote on Instagram, “Found my Lav." Lavanya shared the pictures with the caption: “2016. Found my forever! @varunkonidela7.”

Now, Ram Charan has taken to Instagram to wish the couple the very best. Sharing a picture with the newly engaged couple and wife Upasana Kamineni, he wrote, “Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya". On Friday, pictures of Ram Charan and Upasana went viral as they arrived for the ceremony. Ram Charan wore a powder blue shirt, while Upasana looked pretty in a bottle green ensemble styled with a heavy choker neckpiece.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first crossed paths on the sets of Mister back in 2017. During the shoot, they developed a strong bond as close friends. Over time, their friendship transformed into a romantic relationship, but the couple chose to keep it confidential. It was during the filming of their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news of them dating came to light. Eventually, Varun Tej and Lavanya started making public appearances together, attending parties and events as a couple. Lavanya’s presence at the wedding of Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020 further fuelled speculation about their relationship.

The engagement was attended by their close friends and family members, including the entire Allu family – comprising Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Aravind, and others.