Ram Charan SHUTS DOWN Jr NTR Fall Out Claims at NTR Centenary, Says 'Though People Are Talking...'

Telugu star Ram Charan put an end to rumours claiming he and Jr NTR had a fall out. For a while now, there were speculations doing the rounds claiming that the RRR stars have had a fall out. However, on Saturday, Ram dismissed the rumours twice. First, the actor attended the NTR Centenary, showing his respect to the Sr NTR at the NTR centenary celebrations in Hyderabad. The event coincided with NTR’s birthday celebrations.

In a video going viral now, Ram pointed out that while Telugu film industry has reached new heights, it was Sr NTR who first took the industry to the national level. Ram Charan remembered having breakfast with NTR at his Hyderabad home while returning from a class along with Purandeswari’s son Hitesh and thanked Purandeswari for being the catalyst of the memorable meeting.

“Though people are talking about South Indian cinema and Telugu cinema becoming popular nowadays, the legendary NTR had done it and shown to the world log ago. Celebratons to recall such legends would always inspire the younger generations. We all remember him forever," Ram said, as reproted by Newstap.com.

If that wasn’t all, Ram also called Tarak his brother on Twitter while wishing the actor on his 40th birthday. “Wishing my dear brother @tarak9999 a very very happy birthday ❤️ Have a great year ahead. Lots of love," he tweeted. “Thank you so much brother," Tarak replied, sealing all claims that they’ve had a fall out.

Thank you so much brother.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Tarak was missing from the NTR centenary celebrations. The news of his absence was confirmed by his team hours before the event. “We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on May 20 at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation,” the team said.