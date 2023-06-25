Ram Charan Supports a Teary Upasana in New Video Shot Before She Delivered Their Daughter, Watch

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, and since then the couple has been on cloud nine. The celebrations have been going in full swing as wishes pour in from the industry and fans. The internet was already going gaga over the birth of the ‘Mega Princess’ and now an emotional video of Upasana has made fans’ hearts tug with adoration.

Meha Patel, Upasana’s friend, recently posted a story about the new mother moments before she goes into the delivery room. She wrote: “And just like that this Happie Pill goes in for Birthing Congratulations My Darlings @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela."

Upasana reshared the story on her Instagram and replied, “5 days ago Happiest moment of our lives! Surrounded by sooooo much love." She had a beautiful glow on her face and happy tears in her eyes. Even Ram Charan was seen in the video and seemed excited and nervous to welcome the new addition to their family.

Moments before the #MegaPrincess arrived ❤️ Love this emotion video of #UpasanaKonidela. We spot #RamCharan at the end too! pic.twitter.com/BxJmVEFkjD— Chaitanya Kumar MSD (@chay_kumar9) June 25, 2023

The couple left the Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Friday, twinning in white and carrying their baby girl. They did not reveal her face, but both brightly posed for the cameras and thanked the paparazzi for their warm wishes.

Ram Charan disclosed that the official announcement of the child’s name would be done as per tradition and would reveal the name on the 21st day from the date of her birth. The adorable husband and wife have welcomed their child after 11 years of marriage.

On the work front, the Oscar winner is preparing for his role in the upcoming movie Game Changer. It is directed by S. Shankar and also features Kiara Advani. The first look of the movie was released in March.