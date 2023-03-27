Ram Charan Turns 38: Naatu Naatu to Bhale Bhale Banjara; WATCH 5 Dance Numbers of the RRR Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM CHARAN: In his career spanning 16 years, Ram Charan has impressed film enthusiasts with his impeccable acting skills. The actor debuted back in 2007 with Puri Jagannadh’s Chirutha. But Ram Charan is no more just a south actor, as the whole world is chanting his name to the rhythms of Naatu Naatu after big Oscar win. Apart from giving several blockbusters, Ram Charan is also looked upon as one of the best dancers.

On the occasion of his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at some of Ram Charan’s best dance numbers.

Naatu Naatu

How can we not begin with the song? Naatu Naatu has forced people across the globe to groove to its tune. After clinching the gleaming trophy at the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu has truly spread its fever in every corner of the world. The out-of-the-world amalgamation of peppy beats, ecstatic lyrics and of course euphoric moves of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has truly engrossed all. Defying the geographical barriers, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR is garnering thunderous applause, with fans trying their best to copy the foot-tapping moves of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

Sholay

So far one thing is crystal clear, Ram Charan sharing the screen space with Jr. NTR is a deadly combination, and yet another track from RRR namely Sholay proves the same. A song for all celebrations, Sholay features Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt dancing their hearts out on the dhol beats.

Bhale Bhale Banjara

Such uber-cool aura couldn’t have been brought in by any other duo. It is nothing less than a treat to watch megastar Chiranjeevi performing alongside his son Ram Charan. And the two truly make it impossible to keep our eyes off, whenever Bhale Bhale Banjara from Acharya is being played on screen.

Neethoney Dance

Yet another party anthem was given to all by Ram Charan. Well, it is not just the song but also the scintillating moves of the actor that will literally slay the dance floor. Belonging to Dhruva, Nethoney Dance is a peppy track that you need to add to your playlist right away.

Laila O Laila

The electrifying beats of Laila O Laila from Nayak and the stimulating moves of Ram Charan truly stand tall as one of the best examples of elated music videos. And Ram Charan’s hip-hop moves in the video remain one of his most popular dance tracks to date. Executing all his moves with great style and agility, Ram Charan’s steps are still being copied by his fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here