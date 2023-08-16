Ram Charan Unveils Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Soul Of Satya Video Song

Following the success of Bro, Sai Dharam Tej returns with an intriguing new project. This time, it’s a short film titled Soul Of Satya, co-starring Swathi Reddy. The film was unveiled on social media by Sai Dharam Tej’s cousin, Ram Charan, renowned for his role in RRR. Released on Independence Day, the short film aims to portray the challenges and sacrifices confronted by patriotic soldiers, driven by their deep love for the country.

Sai Dharam Tej posted the short film with a tweet "Yet again, Destiny proves it Magic!!!

The Man who introduced us to each other and bloomed our friendship is now releasing the #TheSoulOfSatya from the Ode to the Unsung warriors we both have made together. Thank you Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for introducing me to this amazing human @NawinVK & releasing our song. Means a lot to me Naveen and the whole team of Satya".

Naveen Vijaya Krishna, the son of actor Naresh, who gained recognition as a lead in movies like Nandini Nursing Home and Oorantha Anukuntunnaru is taking on the role of director for a musical short film titled “Satya." The project is being produced by Dil Raju Productions, known for its work on films like Balagam, Jersey, and the web series ATM. Notably, Sai Dharam Tej and Swathi Reddy are in pivotal roles for the short.

The accomplished playback singer Sruthi Ranjani is venturing into composing for Satya. The Soul of Satya song, featured in the short film, was launched in honour of Independence Day. This track was introduced in three languages - Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. While Sruthi Ranjani is the lyricist for the Telugu version, Ritesh G Rao and Vivek Rao contributed to the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively.

The song elegantly captures the joy experienced by a recently married couple. Swathi, who was raised by her mother with the belief that a ‘prince charming’ would someday marry her, ties the knot with Surya. Despite her uncertainties about their future together, Surya manages to ease her worries, leading them to become at ease in each other’s presence. As time passes, they become absorbed in each other’s company, leaving all concerns behind.