Ram Charan-Upasana Cannot Wait To Embrace Parenthood, Latter Shares Photo Of Handcrafted Cradle

Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their newborn baby next month. After a fun-filled baby shower, the couple has begun all the preparations to welcome their little one with much-needed enthusiasm. Having said that, the duo recently gave a glimpse of the handcraft cradle.

That handcraft cradle has been made by survivors of sex trafficking. Upasana shared that the cradle symbolises strength, resilience, and hope. Sharing a video of how the cradle has been made, she wrote, ‘We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth. 🌟,’ this the caption by Upasana for the cradle.” The video also featured several unseen photos of the couple.

Have a look :

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary today, June 14. T Marking their special day, Ram took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of him and Upasana and wished her on the occasion. ‘It’s been an awesome 11 years ❤️,’ he wrote in the caption.

The couple announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Announcing the same on social media, the couple wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.”

Upasana had earlier opened up about how they didn’t let societal norms dictate or pressurize them to have a baby early in their marriage. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Upasana said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves.”

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film’s song Naatu Naatu went on to win the Oscar this year.