Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Embrace Parenthood, Fans Celebrate The Arrival Of ‘Mega Princess’

Celebrations abound as actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child into the world on June 20. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Just hours before the news broke, a video of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at a hospital in Hyderabad surfaced online. The medical professionals shared the news in a statement that read, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

A new chapter begins for Ram Charan and Upasana, filled with cherished memories with their little one. The moment the news broke, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, were flooded with congratulatory messages from ecstatic fans who were quick to share their best wishes for the new parents. The overwhelming outpouring of love and support from fans only adds to the joy and excitement surrounding this joyous occasion.

A group of fans shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “It’s baby girl. congratulations! Mega princess Arrive.”

Another fan said, “Congratulations to the lovely Couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela for their First Child. Glad to hear it’s a Girl who’d be The Mega Princess! Sending our Best Wishes to the Entire Konidela family.”

Congratulations to the lovely Couple @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela for their First Child ❤️‍🔥 Glad to hear it's a Girl who'd be The #MegaPrincess!Sending our Best Wishes to the Entire Konidela family 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/nDiG4R88Sh — Pandu Gadu 2.0 (@PanduGadu2_0) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, a joyful scene unfolded at the Apollo Hospital as several fans gathered to celebrate the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana’s first child.

Some even shared how lucky the little girl is to have been born into a family full of superstars.

Baby Girl After knowing That ..Her Father Global Star … Her motham Apollo hospital Head Her Grandpa Mega Star … Her Small Grandpa power star … Her Mavayya Icon Star …#MegaPrincess #MegaFestival pic.twitter.com/nBfW1vVamG — ✰𝐺𝑢𝑟𝑢 𝑅𝑐™⚡ (@RC_CULT_CHERRY) June 20, 2023

“Hoping our little one brings even more fortune to everyone around Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. Falling short of words,” a comment read.

Hoping our little one brings even more fortune to everyone around @AlwaysRamCharan anna @upasanakonidela Falling short of words 🥺#MegaPrincess 💕 pic.twitter.com/YignzBtL1h — Doctordeath☠ (@yugeshroyal1) June 20, 2023

Here are some more wishes:

It’s A Baby Girl For @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela 🤩Congrats And God Bless On Behalf Of Mahesh Babu Fans❤️🤩 #MegaPrincess 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UE6Waud9xA — MB Ramesh Nayak😎🤙🏻 (@MbRamesh_4005) June 20, 2023

It was Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi who had announced that Ram and Upasana were expecting their first baby. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” he had shared in a tweet.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for 11 years now. They met in college and grew close as friends before they began dating each other. The two finally tied the knot on June 14, 2012.