Ram Charan-Upasana Name Daughter; Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Lust Stories 2 Sex Scene Goes Viral

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni recently became proud parents to a baby girl and the new parents gave a name to their ‘mega princess’ today. The couple welcomed a baby girl, 11 years after their marriage. The news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana was admitted. After Upasana was discharged from the hospital, the RRR actor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude towards all for sending wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries," he said and shared that his daughter looks like him. And, as per the traditions, the couple hosted a name-keeping ceremony for their daughter today, June 30.

Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have sent Twitter into a frenzy with their steamy sex scene in Lust Stories 2, which dropped on Netflix on June 29. Soon after the release of the anthology, Tamannaah and Vijay‘s steamy intimate scenes from their short ‘Sex With Ex’ went viral on social media.

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor sent netizens into a frenzy after a video of him holding Sobhita Dhulipala close while posing for the paparazzi went viral on social media. Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala were recently spotted together for the promotions of their show The Night Manager: Part 2. During a photo-op after the event, paparazzi requested Anil and Sobhita to pose together. What happened next left social media divided.

In a big development in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they are still awaiting responses from Facebook and Google. In 2021, CBI sent a formal request seeking details regarding late actors’ deleted chats, posts and emails from the social media giants. With this deleted information, the agency plans to examine what might have really transpired in June 2020.

In an unprecedented deal, the music rights of the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, helmed by renowned director Atlee Kumar have been sold for an astounding ₹36 crores to the music label T-Series. The fierce competition for these rights witnessed several major players vying for the deal, but it was T-Series’ astronomical bid that emerged as a winner, securing the highly sought-after music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

