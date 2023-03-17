CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Ram Charan Wants To Play Virat Kohli In Biopic Amid Cricketer's Viral Naatu Naatu Dance Video
1-MIN READ

Ram Charan Wants To Play Virat Kohli In Biopic Amid Cricketer's Viral Naatu Naatu Dance Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 21:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Ram Charan open to starring as Virat Kohli in his biopic.

Ram Charan open to starring as Virat Kohli in his biopic.

Ram Charan is open to starring as Virat Kohli in his biopic. His statement came shortly after Kohli was seen performing the Naatu Naatu hook step during India vs Aus match.

RRR star Ram Charan says he would like to play the role of Virat Kohli in a biopic made on the Indian cricketer one day if given a chance. The Telugu star, who is enjoying the success of RRR in the West and Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars, revealed his desire during a conclave on Friday evening. Coincidentally, his confession came shortly after a video showing Virat Kohli performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu during the first ODI between India and Australia.

Appearing on India Today Conclave, Ram Charan was asked to share a role that he hopes to essay someday. After much thinking, the RC15 actor said he would like to star in a sports-based film. “I would like to play anything (related to) sports. It’s been long due." When suggested that Charan could play Virat Kohli in his biopic, Charan replied, “Fantastic. He’s an inspiring soul. Given a chance, it will be fantastic. Good one, good one."

The answer comes as a sweet connection as Kohli’s videos recreating Naatu Naatu’s hook step on the field is going viral. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli was seen breaking into the hook step while waiting for the field to be set and for batsmen to find their spots on the field.

RELATED NEWS

Naatu Naatu, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been on everyone’s mind ever since RRR’s release last year. The song’s popularity was magnified after the song won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and at the Oscars. To top it off, Naatu Naatu was also performed at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first ever Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ram Charan
  2. regional cinema
  3. Virat Kohli
first published:March 17, 2023, 21:26 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 21:27 IST
Read More