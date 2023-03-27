Oscars performance of the viral song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR left social media divided. While a section of the internet was happy to see Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava taking to the Oscars stage to perform Naatu Naatu live, some were upset with the fact that RRR’s original stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan couldn’t dance to the song.

It was later revealed that Tarak and Ram Charan were approached to perform on the Oscars stage, but the duo declined. Oscars producer Raj Kapoor told The Academy that Ram Charan and Jr NTR weren’t comfortable recreating the blockbuster song due to lack of rehearsal time. However, a new report in ETimes claims that Ram Charan was “very excited" to perform at the 95th Oscars, but it was Jr NTR who was “reluctant".

“Ram Charan was very excited about doing Naatu Naatu live at the Oscars. It was Jr NTR who was reluctant. He cited a lack of time and rehearsals. The truth is, NTR just wasn’t convinced to go and perform on stage with Ram Charan,” a source told ETimes.

“It was an important event and stars of the stature of Jr NTR and Ram Charan had already received lots of coverage and prominence for the film in USA. NTR Jr didn’t want any more comparisons to be made. So he stayed away from the opportunity to dance for the Oscars,” the source added.

However, Oscars producer Raj Kapoor had a different story to tell. He had said, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the U.S. to be a part of the performance. In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse."

