Ram Charan Was 'Physically Shaking', Needed 'Much Support' During Oscars; Wife Upasana Reveals

Oscars 2023 were sepcial for team RRR. The film’s Naatu Naatu song created history as it won the Best Original Song Award. Besides the song’s M. M. Keeravani and film’s director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were also present at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. Now, Upasana has said that it was important for her to be with her actor-husband through the Oscar campaign because the star needed ‘much support’.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana revealed how Ram Charan was ‘physically shaking’ during the historic Oscars ceremony and said, “I just had to be there for him at this time because he was physically shaking, and he needed as much support as he could get! During the dancing and things like that. LA was like a great vacation for me but also to be with him at that time was really nice. Everyone around was so warm, I didn’t even expect it. This was an unknown territory for us, but everyone was so warm, it was really nice.”

Upasana also mentioned that just she “being there as a family was a huge thing" and explained that the entire RRR team has become a big family over the years. “I was there on the set of Naatu Naatu with him (SS Rajamouli) in Ukraine and then here as well. He has been with me through some of my really, really tough times at work, of course he is there with me during all my successes as well," she added.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana are also expecting their first child together. The news was announced earlier this year by Chiranjeevi on Twitter. The Telugu superstar had issued a statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Read all the Latest Movies News here