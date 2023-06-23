Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Make First Public Appearance With Baby Girl; Photos Go Viral

Ram Charan and Upasana recently welcomed a baby girl. They welcomed their bundle of joy in Hyderabad. While fans and well-wishers are showering the new-born with love and blessings, the new parents made their first public appearance with their little one. Several photos of the same has gone viral.

In the photos, Ram was seen holding his baby girl in his arms, while Upasana stood next to him. The little one was wrapped in a white cloth. The parents donned their brightest smiles while posing for the paparazzi. Ram looked dapper in white, while Upasana looked pretty in a free-flowing floral attire.

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Earlier this week, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi also mentioned that he is ‘overjoyed’ with his granddaughter’s birth and added that he had been waiting for this day for years now. “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own," he said.

He added, “Even before the birth, we saw positive signs. Charan’s growth in the industry, his accomplishments, and the recent engagement of Varun Tej are some of the joyful developments that have happened. Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing.”

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in December last year.