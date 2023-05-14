Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Proudly Flaunts Baby Bump on Mother's Day, Samantha Calls Her 'Beautiful'

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is proud to be embracing motherhood this year. Upasana, who has been married to the RRR star for ten years now, took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her baby bump and expressing her joy of becoming a mother when she wanted to and not when the society wanted her to be.

“I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday," she wrote, sharing a picutre in which she was seen wearing tee and a pair of yoga pants.

The post received love from many, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress took to the comments section and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful." Kajal Aggarwal added, “Happy Mother’s Day lovely mommy ❤️❤️." Shriya Saran wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day gorgeous."

Last month, Upasana had a special baby shower hosted in Hyderabad. The shower was attended by the couple’s close family and friends. While the photos went viral as expected, Ram sparked rumours that the couple could be expecting a baby girl after the shower.

As reported by BollywoodLife, the RRR star was speaking about the loves of his life when he referred to his soon-to-be-born baby as ‘her’ in an interview. “My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way," Ram said, as quoted by the report. To top it off, in the pictures surfacing from the baby shower, it is revealed that Ram and Upasana chose a baby pink colour theme for the shower which has fuelled the rumours that a baby girl is on the way.