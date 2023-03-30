Ram Charan's Kind Gesture Towards Fan at Airport Impresses Netizens, Internet Calls Him 'Humble Fellow, Star'

Ram Charan was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana Konidela. Paps clicked the couple arriving at the airport but what caught everyone's attention was the actor’s kind gesture towards one of his fans. The video showed Ram's security team pushing fans away from him, but Ram himself intervened and asked them to stop. When one of the security personnel pushed a girl, Ram quickly released his hold on her. He even paused for a short moment to take a selfie with the fan. Towards the end, Ram along with Upasana and their dog were seen entering the airport gate.

Upon seeing this video, fans went all out to praise the actor for his sweet gesture. One of the users wrote, “His guard was pushing a fan away, but Ramcharan stopped him from doing that. A rare sight! Humble fellow!” Another user wrote, “The way he waits for his family.” One more user wrote, “He is a star.”

Watch the video below:

The actor was dressed in ash grey trousers, a black jacket, and a white T-shirt, while Upasana wore black leggings, a black top, and a floral jacket, along with white shoes and a bag. Both of them had on dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Upasana shared an adorable picture of Ram having fun with Rhyme on the plane. The picture shows the pet sitting comfortably on the actor’s lap and staring at the camera. Ram, on the other hand, is all smiles. She also added the caption, “Off we go.” Take a look.

Ram Charan, who recently turned 38, marked his birthday with a glamorous gathering in Hyderabad, hosted by his father Chiranjeevi's residence. The party was graced by the presence of numerous prominent stars and filmmakers, including SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani. Among the attendees were actors Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh, Ram Charan's close friend Rana Daggubati, as well as his spouse, Miheeka.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in S. Shankar’s directorial Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film is currently in its production stage and the makers have kept the details of the plot under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News here