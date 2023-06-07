Ram Charan's Post For Newlyweds Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Is All Things Sweet

Telugu actor Sharwanand recently got married to his fiancee Rakshitha Reddy in a lavish wedding ceremony. The joyous occasion was graced by close friends from the South film industry, including Ram Charan. The RRR actor made sure to be present at the extravagant celebration to witness and celebrate the union. To congratulate the couple, Ram Charan posted a picture with them on his social media handle. “Dearest Sharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness," he wrote along with the post.

In the pictures, Ram Charan was seen posing with the groom Sharwanand and bride Rakshitha Reddy. The couple was seen complementing each other in matching wedding attire. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

He even took to his Instagram Stories to share some stunning glimpses from the wedding. One of them featured the couple standing next to Ram Charan, while he gave a speech for them. A glimpse also depicted their close friendship. Ram Charan was seen holding hands with Sharwanand and smiling.

The wedding pictures of Sharwanand and Rakshitha have taken the Internet by storm. The Telugu actor looked dashing in a cream-pink sherwani paired with exquisite jewellery, while Rakshita mesmerised in a silver cream-coloured saree. The couple’s impeccable wedding attire perfectly complemented each other, creating a picture-perfect duo that has left everyone in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trendsonetelugu (@trendsone_telugu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrityinsta Portraits (@celebrity_instaportraits)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urs Truly Venky (@venkyjournal)

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy sealed their love in a grand ceremony held at The Leela Palace in Jaipur. Surrounded by their loved ones, the wedding celebrations commenced with joyous Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi events on June 2, followed by the Pellikoduku ceremony on June 3. The couple’s engagement took place earlier in Hyderabad on January 26. Many prominent personalities including Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, producer Vamsi, Vikram, Ashish, and Harshith were seen at the wedding.

Work-wise, Ram Charan is currently shooting Shankar’s highly anticipated pan-Indian political thriller, Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. In this film, Ram Charan portrays the challenging role of an IAS officer struggling with anger management issues. Sharwanand, on the other hand, was last seen in the series, Unstoppable With NBK.