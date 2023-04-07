Ram Gopal Varma Birthday: Actors, Director and Musician Launched by the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM GOPAL VARMA: Rangeela, Satya, Shool, Daud, Company, Sarkar; yes, of course, we are talking about filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. So far, the Indian film industry has witnessed innumerable directors who have been successful in impressing audiences. However, not many possess the power of exhibiting grim realism like RGV, who during his peak era, kept the critics on their toes with back-to-back unconventional stories.

From wearing the crown of versatility with varied movie genres to leaving his mark with his hard-hitting parallel cinema, Ram Gopal Varma not only worked in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, but also introduced many directors, actors, and musicians in the showbiz.

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who first worked under Ram Gopal Varma:

MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani’s big break came in Ram Gopal Varma’s blockbuster film, Kshana Kshanam, which established him as a music director. All of the songs became huge hits, propelling Keeravani to the top of the charts. The music director is now a household name after his song Naatu Naatu from RRR gained recognition at the Academy Awards and other international awards. Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial film Company in 2002. The actor didn’t exhibit any evidence of being a novice, and the movie elevated him to the status of a major Bollywood star. Many people praised the actor’s portrayal of Chandu the gangster. The film also won several awards, including the Best Male Debut for Oberoi at the 48th Filmfare Awards. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah made her acting debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 drama Rangeela, playing a minor role. She then appeared as a supporting character in the crime film Satya. Rageela was directed, written, and produced by RGV. While Satya follows the story of an immigrant who arrives in Mumbai looking for work, befriends Bhiku Mhatre, and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld. Madhu Shalini

Madhu Shalini, who primarily works in the Telugu film industry, made her Bollywood debut alongside actors Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt in the movie titled Department helmed by Ram Gopal Verma. The film was released in 2012 but did not perform well commercially. This was RGV’s other take on the Mumbai underworld. Eeshwar Niwas

Director Eeshwar Niwas made his debut under the RGV banner with the film Shool. In 1999, he won the National Film Award for directing the film as well. Eeshwar Niwas started his career in the film industry as an assistant director under the mentorship of Ram Gopal Varma.

